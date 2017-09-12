Jungle Gets a Punishing New Trailer

Here, have a fresh look at Jungle, the real-life tale in which poor Yossi Ghinsberg (Daniel Radcliffe) gets lost in the titular environment and goes through hell trying to survive, all under the rather sadistic direction of Greg “Wolf Creek” McLean.

We saw Jungle when it screened at MIFF and were duly impressed. If you’re keen to get an eyeful, point yourself at the Jewish International Film Festival, which is hosing a series of premiere screenings:

Sydney: Event Cinemas, Bondi Junction 7pm, Sat 23 September

Melbourne: Classic Cinema, Elsternwick 4pm, Sun 24 September

Canberra: Dendy Cinemas, Canberra 4:30pm, Sun 24 September

Perth: Greater Union, Morley 6:30pm, Sun 24 September