It’s James Bond Vs Jackie Chan in The Foreigner

After his daughter is killed by a bomb set by Irish terrorists, Jackie Chan’s bereaved London restaurateur would really like to know the names of the men involved. Pierce Brosnan’s Irish politician dissembles, which proves to be a mistake, seeing ans Chan’s mild mannered mourner is in fact a former special forces operative who has no qualms about putting his special set of skills to work once more. And we’re off.

Solid journeyman director Martin Campbell (the highs of Goldeneye and Casino Royale are more than offset by the likes of Green Lantern) is calling the shots on this adaptation of Stephen Leather’s 1992 novel, The Chinaman, and we’re absolutely in. It’s a change of pace for Chan, here playing an implacable agent of retribution rather than his usual happy go lucky self, and Brosnan’s late-career work has been pretty solid. This looks the business.

No word of an Australian release date just yet, but we remain hopeful.