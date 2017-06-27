It’s James Bond Vs Jackie Chan in The Foreigner

After his daughter is killed by a bomb set by Irish terrorists, Jackie Chan’s bereaved London restaurateur would really like to know the names of the men involved. Pierce Brosnan’s Irish politician dissembles, which proves to be a mistake, seeing ans Chan’s mild mannered mourner is in fact a former special forces operative who has no qualms about putting his special set of skills to work once more. And we’re off.
Solid journeyman director Martin Campbell (the highs of Goldeneye and Casino Royale are more than offset by the likes of Green Lantern) is calling the shots on this adaptation of Stephen Leather’s 1992 novel, The Chinaman, and we’re absolutely in. It’s a change of pace for Chan, here playing an implacable agent of retribution rather than his usual happy go lucky self, and Brosnan’s late-career work has been pretty solid. This looks the business.
No word of an Australian release date just yet, but we remain hopeful.
This is a dream for those alive in the 90s!
Hope it gets an Aussie release…
Thrilled to see Martin Campbell back in the game. He makes intelligent action movies.
I have the immersion I had as a boy with film, when I watch his story telling.
This is a film where we see a side of Jackie Chan that we rarely come a cross in his films…’serious Jackie’ as opposed to… ‘happy go lucky Jackie’ in his usual action / comedy offerings. This is the best Jackie Chan film I’ve ever seen. We still get the action but it isn’t the usual over the top, over choreographed stunt-a-thonery. The mix of drama, action, political thriller is a dream to behold. .