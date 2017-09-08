Intuition Goes Under the Microscope in the PGS Trailer

After a sudden flash of insight saved him from being flattened by a truck, Australian filmmaker Bill Bennett (Kiss or Kill) embarked on a quest to discover what unknown intuition saved him from a sudden demise. His journey has taken him around the globe, and is now recounted in the new documentary, PGS – Intuition is your Personal Guidance System.

Follow Bennett as he interviews holy men and mystics, sadhus and saints, research scientists, quantum physicists, and psychiatrists, including Carline Myss, Paul Selig, James Van Praagh, Michael Tamura, Pujya Swami Chidanand Saraswati, Foster Gamble, Dr. Judith Orloff, Lee Carroll and Dr. Dean Radin, in an effort to discover whether there really is some unseen force guiding us and perhaps keeping us safe.

PGS will be available in cinemas via Fan-Force from 11 October 2017.