Aussie Indie SF Blue World Order Gets an Apocalyptic Trailer

Blue World Order kind of feels like something you might have seen on VHS back in the ’90s, and we men that in the best possible way. It certainly wears its influences on its sleeve, coming off with a very Mad Max vibe that isn’t just down to the presence of the great Bruce Spence in the cast, sharing the screen with the likes of Jack Thompson, Billy Zane and Stephen Hunter, with Jake Ryan in the lead.

As the somewhat vague official synopsis tells us, “After a nuclear war decimated the northern hemisphere, the surviving population in the south become desperate and violent competing for scarce resources. Society crumbles and an infectious bacteria threatens to destroy those who remain.

“In an attempt to rebuild civilisation, a self-appointed government called ‘The ORDER’ distributed an immunisation to the bacteria, via a massive Electro-Macnetic Pulse (EMP). Secretly, the Order also delivered a bio-tech virus through the EMP, giving them power to control the population.

One man remains immune to the Order’s virus – Jake Slater. Now Jake scavenges the wasteland searching for a way to keep his unconscious daughter alive, unaware she is the last child on Earth, and the key to the survival of mankind.”

Director Che Baker promises an absolute cavalcade of fun, including “…laser battles, car chases, loads of science… and a Delorean.” the latter presumably belonging to author and Executive Producer Matthew Reilly (Ice Station, Scarecrow, etc and so forth). Sounds like our kinda jam. Blue world Order is being rolled out in selected cinemas from November 14 – keep track of everything over on the official site.