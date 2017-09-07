Hugh Jackman Narrates Louder Together: A Global Citizen Documentary: New York to Mumbai

The two part doco covers Global Citizen's anti-poverty advocacy work, the 2016 Global Citizen Festival in New York, and the first Global Citizen Festival India in Mumbai.

It’s a cause so worthy we’ll forgive the awkward double colon action in the title. Premiering in the States on streaming service go90 on September 13, and hitting Australia later this year, Louder Together: A Global Citizen Documentary: New York to Mumbai is a look at advocacy platform Global Citizen, focusing on the 2016 Global Citizen Festival in New York, and the first Global Citizen Festival India in Mumbai.

Our own Hugh Jackman is narrating, and the two part doco features performances by – and backstage interviews with – Rihanna, Kendrick Lamar, Metallica, Jay-Z, Demi Lovato, Ellie Goulding, Usher, Coldplay, Eddie Vedder, Major Lazer, Yusuf, Ranveer Singh, AR Rahman, and more.

As the presser tells us, Global Citizen “…a social action platform for the global generation who are passionate about learning and taking action on the world’s biggest issues. In six years, Global Citizen has grown into one of the largest, most visible movements of engaged activists in the world. The organisation drives over 20 million engagements a month by Global Citizens through content, campaigning, social media and video. This community works to influence world leaders and decision-makers to enact policy changes and commit significant resources to help end extreme poverty by 2030.”

Sounds good. Keep an eye out for Louder Together later this year.