Here’s Our Third Stephen King Adaptation of the Year: 1922

“In 1922… I murdered m’wife…”

That’s Thomas Jane’s slow-talking farmer confessing to the central crime in the new Netflix feature 1922, adapted from the Stephen King story of the same name by Australian filmmaker Zak Hilditch (These Final Hours). Deadwood’s Molly Parker is the wife in question, who wants to leave their bucolic corn farm for life in the big, bad city – presumably she doesn’t get much screen time, but this is Stephen King here, so anything could happen.

It’s all very rural Gothic – Edgar Allen Poe by way of John Steinbeck might be a useful descriptor – and just got a great reception when it premiered at Fantastic Fest. Stephen King liked it too, but remember he likes the miniseries version of The Shining better than the Kubrick adaptation, so make of that what you will.

1922 hits Netflix on October 20. 2017, that is.