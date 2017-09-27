Hemsworth, Ruffalo and Waititi Head to the Sydney Premiere of Thor: Ragnarok

The Hammer, The Hulk, and The Bloke Who Made Boy.

The Sydney premiere of the hotly-anticipated Thor: Ragnarok is set to be a star-studded affair, with Disney/Marvel confirming that stars Chris Hemsworth and Mark Ruffalo, plus director Taika Waititi, will be on hand to walk the red carpet at Hoyts Entertainment Quarter on Sunday, October 15.

The film’s Australian premiere will actually take place two days earlier in Robina, Queensland, with Waititi in attendance. Hemsworth and Ruffalo, however, will only be making the scene at the Sydney screening.

Thor: Ragnarok hits general release on October 26, 2017.