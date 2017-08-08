The Green Room Launches $50,000 Fund For Filmmakers

The crew-sourcing app is putting their money where their mouth is.

To mark the recent launch of global networking filmmaker app The Green Room, a $50,000 fund to support filmmakers is being inaugurated.

Proudly presented by FilmInk, The Green Room $50,000 Filmmaker Fund is open to all filmmakers, cast, crew and creatives from around the world who have projects in need of funding support, across all formats and genres including fiction, non-fiction, short films, docos, and experimental, at any stage of production.

Applications will be judged by an international jury including acclaimed Australian director Kriv Stenders (Red Dog, Kill Me Three Times, Australia Day, The Go-Betweens: Right Here), Spanish auteur Roberto Pérez Toledo, expat producer Vicki Betihavas (Lost in London, Morrissey, Lord of the Dance), upcoming director Rhiannon Bannenberg (Rip Tide, Ambrosia), and HBO’s Vice President, Media & Production Operations, Stephen Beres (Game of Thrones, Westworld).

“We are proud to have FilmInk, a formidable name in the industry, as media presenting partner for The Green Room Filmmaker Fund,” said Peter Lord, the managing director of Green Room Ventures. Given the ongoing challenges facing creatives who can’t all access traditional funding sources, we hope to repeat this funding initiative every year and increase the amount even more.”

Round one applications close September 30, 2017.