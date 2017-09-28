The Girl With All The Gifts and The Limehouse Golem Are Coming to Dendy Marquee

The Dendy Marquee program, which launched with the release last week of Kriv Stenders’ Australia Day last week, is expanding in October with the one-two punch of post-apocalyptic zombie thriller The Girl With All The Gifts on October 5, followed by the period murder mystery The Limehouse Golem on October 19.

Each theatrical release is followed by a premium on demand season on Dendy Direct one week after the theatrical release for $19.95.

“These two fantastic genre films are perfect for the Marquee business model. Avid fans who want to see these movies at first release can now do so on the big screen if a cinema nearby is playing the film or via premium on demand on Dendy Direct” said Dendy/Icon CEO Greg Hughes.

A fresh take on the zombie subgenre, The Girl With All the Gifts sees a young female zombie, hungry for flesh but with her faculties intact, lead a mixed civilian and military team through post-Apocalyptic London. It played at the Revelation Perth International Film Festival earlier this year, and we were rather fond of it.

The Limehouse Golem sees Bill Nighy as 19th century cop Detective Inspector John Kildare tasked with tracking down a nefarious, calculating serial killer in Victorian London, in an adaptation of Peter Ackroyd’s 1994 mystery novel Dan Leno and the Limehouse Golem from Kingsman screenwriter Jane Goldman.

Dendy Marquee’s November titles will be announced soon.