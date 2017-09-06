Frances McDormand Seeks Justice and Swears a Lot in the Amazing Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri Trailer

Angry AF Frances McDormand may be our favourite Frances McDormand. As Mildred Hayes in Martin McDonagh’s Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri she’s a veritable volcano, due to police inaction over the murder of her daughter. Mildred resolves to erect the titular signage to put the wind up local top cop William Willoughby (Woody Harrelson), and it. Is. On.

McDoangh gave us In Bruges and Seven Psychopaths, so you should be excited enough over that, and once again he’s pulled together an amazing ensemble cast: Sam Rockwell, Abbie Cornish, Peter Dinklage, John Hawkes, Lucas Hedges, Samara Weaving, and Caleb Landry Jones among them. And just look at McDormand – that could be another Oscar right there.

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri is in Australian cinemas from January, 1, 2017.