The First Pics from Stan’s Romper Stomper Are Here

The already controversial and hotly anticipated Romper Stomper, Stan’s prestige series sequel to Geoffrey Wright’s incendiary 1992 film of the same name, is deep in production at the moment, but the powers that be have seen for to grace us with a slew of new pics to whet our appetites for the coming saga of racism, revenge, and generational malaise. The world being a different place now, Romper Stomper redux “…explores the human face of extremism, following a new generation of the activist right, the anti-fascists determined to stop them, and the multicultural fabric of a country each of them threatens to tear apart.”

Jacqueline McKenzie (The Water Diviner, Love Child) and Dan Wylie (Love My Way, Puberty Blues) are on board once more, reprising their characters from the original film, and are joined by Lachy Hulme (Power Games: The Packer-Murdoch Story, Beaconsfield), Sophie Lowe (The Beautiful Lie, The Slap), David Wenham (Lion, Top of the Lake, Killing Time) and newcomers Toby Wallace (Boys In The Trees), Lily Sullivan (Mental, Picnic at Hanging Rock) and Nicole Chamoun (The Doctor Blake Mysteries).

Romper Stomper hits Stan this summer.