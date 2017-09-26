Meet the Monster in This Exclusive Red Christmas Clip

The audacious Aussie exploitation horror flick Red Christmas is out on home release via Artsploitation Films on October 17, 2017, and to mark the occasion we’ve got an exclusive clip of the film featuring genre vet Dee Wallace (The Howling, E.T., The Hills Have Eyes).

Wallace is “…the stressed-out mother of a squabbling family, gathered together in a remote Outback estate on Christmas Eve. When a mysterious, deformed young man named Cletus appears at their door, things soon change from petty insults to bloody, imaginatively orchestrated violence as Wallace attempts to protect her family from the vengeful intruder. The film deliriously infuses comedy, dark family secrets with outlandish gore and adds the always controversial subject of abortion in its blood-stained mix.”

Director Craig Anderson put it all on the line to make his grindhouse opus, as related in an upcoming documentary. Was it worth it? Snag a copy of Red Christmas next month to find out.