Exclusive! How To Make a Feature Film For Under $5000

by Dov Kornits
August 29, 2017
Frisky filmmaker Claudia Pickering’s guide to getting it done!

Made on a micro budget in San Francisco by an all-female production crew, Frisky was released in the US by Gravitas Ventures and is about to come out in Australia, home to its writer/director/star Claudia Pickering.

If you’re feeling frisky, download the How To Make a Feature Film For Under $5000 e-book here, and make sure to head on down to the following cinema screenings and Q&As with Claudia:

BRISBANE: Event Cinemas Myer Centre, City

AUGUST 29: 6.30pm

TICKETS through Eventbrite CLICK HERE

MELBOURNE: Lido Cinemas, Glenferrie Road Hawthorn

AUGUST 30: 6.15pm

TICKETS through Eventbrite CLICK HERE

SYDNEY: Event Cinemas George St, City

SEPTEMBER 5: 6.30pm.

TICKETS through Eventbrite CLICK HERE

To keep up to date with all things Frisky visit https://www.facebook.com/friskymovie/.

Frisky will also be available on all digital and home entertainment platforms on September 6, 2017

Listen to our Films That Changed My Life podcast with Claudia Pickering.

