Environmental Concerns Over Aquaman Location Shoot

His job is to protect the seas, but it's a beach in Northern NSW that's the problem.

An emergency meeting of the Tweed Shire Coucil has granted approval for the Warner Bros blockbuster, Aquaman, to film at Hastings Point Headland, but according to a report by the ABC, the decision was made over the protests of local residents and Greens Mayor Katie Milne.

The sticking point is the possibility of environmental damage to the area, something which apparently occurred when Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales filmed there in 2015.

Warner’s location manager, Duncan Jones (not that one) averred that extensive consultation had taken place with local residents, saying, “This is a really exciting project, we do make films everywhere, this is not the only location for this production. We embrace every community that we go to. We like to think we make movies, but we give back to everywhere we go. We give back in a positive way, not just in terms of jobs and money, but we give that Hollywood wow-factor. This is the magic of Hollywood coming to the Tweed Shire.”

Unfortunately, it is difficult to put a concrete value on “that Hollywood wow-factor”, and frankly even deploying that as an argument is pretty poor form – the “magic of Hollywood” not having any discernible positive effect on the native grasses that are potentially at risk.

Tweed Deputy Mayor Chris Cheery admitted that more extensive consultation was needed on projects of this scale and potential impact: “We need to do our consultation for this sort project that is going to have a high community impact, quite a bit earlier. We need to be clearer to the film producers what we expect.”

Filming kicks off next week.