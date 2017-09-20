Enter The World of Blade Runner 2049

A new featurette gives us a brief look at the world outside the rain-streaked window.

They’re still playing their cards close to the vest – even Ryan Gosling notes in this clip that it’s hard to talk about the film without giving anything away – but here’s a brief and carefully vetted look at, as the title says, The World of Blade Runner 2049.

What’s really interesting here is seeing the iconography of Blade Runner ’82 married with modern effects techniques and filmic conventions – check out the overhead shot of the spinner flying past the Atari sign. Denis Villeneuve certainly seems like a good choice at this juncture, doesn’t he?

Blade Runner 2049 – October 5, 2017. See you there.