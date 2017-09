Nick Park is back in the director's chair for Aardman Animations' latest feature.

With voices by Eddie Redmayne, Tom Hiddleston, Maisie Williams, Timothy Spall and Richard Ayoade, Early Man looks like a cross between The Pirates! Band of Misfits and Chicken Run, two of Aardman’s best stop motion animations.

Early Man is in cinemas March 29, 2018.