Dishonored 2 was easily one of the best games of 2016, all the most illustrious reviewers agreed. Consequently the announcement of upcoming standalone experience, Dishonored: Death of the Outsider is exciting for a number of reasons.

First up, it’s more stealth action set in the vital world of the Dishonored series, occurring after the events of part 2. Secondly you control Billie Lurk – a fascinating character who is voiced by deadset screen siren, Rosario Dawson. Thirdly this is standalone adventure, no mere DLC, and deals with one of the more elusive and intriguing members of the Dishonored cast: the Outsider.

We spent a couple of hours with the game at a Bethesda event and were to delighted to see that while the stealth and multiple ways to beat objectives return, Billie’s powers are quite unique. She can, for instance, briefly steal someone’s identity to trick her way into inaccessible areas and astral travel for the purposes of marking future objectives.

Billie can also talk to rats (!) to get hints and clues which, you know, is basically the best thing we’ve ever seen.

FilmInk will be bringing forth the full review after the game releases on September 15, but in the meantime check out Bethesda’s deeper dive into the lore of Dishonored: Death of the Outsider.