Director Julian Galea Writes a Love Letter to His Heritage with Love to Paradise

Former builder Julian Galea has set his hand to a different kind of task, and now his first feature film, the indie travel romance Love to Paradise, is making its world premiere at Event Cinemas, Bondi Junction on Monday, August 21.

Written and directed by Galea, the Malta-set story follows an American tourist (Myko Olivier, Glee) who falls for a local artist (Marysia. S Peres, Assassin’s Creed) and embarks on a life-changing journey.

“It is an inspirational love letter to my motherland and a visual feast for travel lovers” said Galea, who has Matlese heritage. “Getting to shoot my first feature film in Malta was an enriching experience both creatively and culturally, and now to have it released in theatres both in my hometown of Sydney and my roots in Malta, is simply a dream come true.

“We are also the last film to feature Malta’s famous Azure Window before its disastrous natural collapse earlier this year”.

Galea also plans to shoot his next film, which is currently in pre-production, in Malta.

“I’m excited to be going back with a very personal story to tell and an in depth knowledge of the production landscape”.

Love to Paradise opens in select cinemas Monday 21 August and available now for pre-order on iTunes. Hit up the official site for more info.