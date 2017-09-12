Daniel Dae Kim Subs in for Ed Skrein in the Hellboy Reboot

Variety is reporting that former Hawaii Five-O star Daniel Dae Kim is in negotiations to play BPRD agent Ben Daimio in Neil Marshall’s upcoming Hellboy reboot. Ed Skrein was originally set to play the character, but jumped ship when he learned that the comic book incarnation of Daimio is Asian, making his casting a pretty clear cut case of whitewashing.

Kim, who is Korean by birth, recently left Hawaii Five-O along with co-star Grace Park, when they were refused equal pay with co-stars Scott Caan and Alex O’Loughlin.

Kim joins Ian McShane, Mill Jovovich and David Harbour in the film, which is an R-rated reboot of the series begun by Guillermo del Toro in 2004.