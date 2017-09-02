Conor McGregor – Next stop, Hollywood?

Though a paycheck of at least $30m USD was assured, regardless of how long he lasted against Floyd Mayweather, Conor McGregor did much more than simply retain the near-universal respect he commands amongst sports entertainment audiences worldwide.

It is not often that even seasoned boxers can take Mayweather to ten rounds, let alone someone only familiar with MMA on a professional circuit. Yet, in taking Mayweather to within two rounds of the distance and smashing all PPV buys records, McGregor has boosted his marketability to new highs. As theatrical and charismatic as he is ruthless and bloodthirsty, a man with McGregor’s talents can easily follow in the footsteps of athletes such as ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin and Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson on the red carpet – with the latter still getting new roles. Encouragingly, McGregor has already featured in three television documentaries, as well as the first two editions of EA Sports’ UFC video game series. However, he has already (in essence) made the transition to the film industry. In motion-captured form, McGregor made a recent appearance in Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare as the brutally villainous Captain Bradley Fillion – also depicted as Irish – who is seen quite literally punching a character to death at the end of the very first level:

Call of Duty – Coming to cinemas in 2018?

Whether next year, or in ten years, the time must come sooner rather than later for the Dubliner to make the move to Hollywood. He still boasts the physique and style that can be seen on a recent post on Betway’s blog, which shows how his presence on social media resonates deeply with a worldwide audience. By extension, his athletic physique, along with his fashion sense, will almost certainly make McGregor a contender for lead roles in the action genre, if planning for a future in Hollywood. Several film series in the action genre, such as Resident Evil have already proven to be cult classics, making the continued absence of a Call of Duty film’s official confirmation ever more perplexing. Indeed, the cutscenes within Call of Duty games are very cinematic in nature, which provides some semblance of a foundation for McGregor, if he was ever to audition for a Call of Duty film. With reported aspirations for such a film to be released before the end of the 2010s, McGregor would, in any case, be a shoo-in for inclusion in it, given his previous work with Activision. He would not necessarily be the main character, or even the main villain, but as McGregor knows only too well, everyone must start somewhere.

Even if the projected film adaptation of Call of Duty never materialises, there is nothing stopping him from doing on the big screen what he does best in real life. On network television, MMA events continue to challenge boxing’s mantle on blood-craving worldwide audiences, and with the 2011 film Warrior (starring Tom Hardy) enjoying a positive reception on its release, there are very real precedents for future MMA-themed films.

Biopic confirmed but immediate Hollywood commitment ill-advised

A Conor McGregor biopic, detailing his rise from a plumber and amateur fighter in 2007, to the hero of a super-fight with Floyd Mayweather ten years later, is already reported to be in the pipeline. The initial announcement was made in late July, just one month before his bout with Mayweather, and the film will share its name with 2015 television documentary counterpart The Notorious. Current commitments may delay appearances on the big screen, and there is still a great deal of belief that he can start to appear more regularly for the UFC, and resume destroying opponents in his wake.

The victor of the UFC 216 clash between Tony Ferguson and Kevin Lee will be McGregor’s next opponent, and his absence has arguably affected the sport for the worse. Thus, there is a heavy implication that McGregor would be well-advised to wait a few years before making a significant commitment to the film industry. Regardless, McGregor is now financially secure for life, and as a top PPV draw for the UFC, the Dubliner would be able to take more Hollywood liberties than most.

Quite simply, Conor McGregor has nothing to lose, and everything to gain.