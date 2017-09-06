Colin Trevorrow Is No Longer Directing Star Wars: Episode IX

Further cementing the notion that Lucasfilm under Kathleen Kennedy is more “Empire” than “Rebel Alliance, THR is reporting that Jurassic World director Colin Trevorrow has been let go from Star Wars: Episode IX.

“Lucasfilm and Colin Trevorrow have mutually chosen to part ways on Star Wars: Episode IX. Colin has been a wonderful collaborator throughout the development process but we have all come to the conclusion that our visions for the project differ. We wish Colin the best and will be sharing more information about the film soon,” read the statement issued by Lucasfilm. A new director has yet to be announced.

Interesting stuff. Responses to Jurassic World were mixed at best (although it made huge bank), and Trevorrow’s latest film, The Book of Henry, was, by all accounts, an absolute garbage fire, but this is only the latest directorial shuffle under the Star Wars banner: Tony Gilroy re-shot swathes of Rogue One, replacing original (and still credited) director Gareth Edwards, and Ron Howard famously stepped in for Phil Lord and Chris Miller on the troubled Han Solo movie, which is currently still filming in London. And, of course, Josh Trank (remember him?) never even got to hover his buttocks over a Star Wars director’s chair once word of his behaviour on the set of Fantastic Four got out. That’s pretty forgivable, though.

One has to wonder, as Lucasfilm tightens their grip on the franchise, how many interesting creative opportunities will slip through their fingers.