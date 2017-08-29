ClubInk Members – Win a Double Pass to a Special Preview of Victoria and Abdul

See this royal tale first, on us!

Director Stephen Frears (The Queen) and actress Judi Dench (Mrs Brown, Shakespeare in Love) are no strangers to depicting royalty on screen, and here they reunite after the triumphant Philomena to lend their talents to an adaptation of Shrabani Basu’s acclaimed novel, Victoria and Abdul.

Academy Award winner Dench reprises her role as Queen Victoria, in the latter part of the monarch’s incredible reign. In the wake of the Queen’s Golden Jubilee, she encounters Abdul Karim (Ali Fazal), a young Indian clerk and the two establish an unlikely friendship. Their inseparable bond continues to grow, but the unwavering racial prejudice of the Queen’s inner circle, threatens to destroy their alliance.

A nostalgic film about friendship, responsibility and the human condition, Victoria and Abdul challenges contemporary depictions of key social and political figures, all the while appealing to the desire for love and companionship within us all.

ClubInk members, for your chance to win a double pass to a special preview of Victoria and Abdul, just tell us who is your favourite movie royal and why? Email competitions@filmink.com.au by 3pm on Friday, September 1.

Screenings are as follows:

BRISBANE: Monday 4th September, 6:30pm for 7:00pm, Dendy Portside Cinemas

ADELAIDE: Tuesday 5th September, 6:00pm for 6:30pm, Wallis Cinemas Piccadilly

MELBOURNE: Tuesday 5th September, 6:00pm for 6:30pm, Village Rivoli

SYDNEY: Tuesday 5th September, 6:00pm for 6:30pm, Event Cinemas George St, Sydney

PERTH: Wednesday 13th September, 6:15pm for 6:30pm, Hoyts Garden City

Victoria and Abdul is in cinemas September 14, 2017

