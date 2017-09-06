Check out Mr. Robot’s Rami Malek as Freddie Mercury!

Entertainment Weekly have dropped the first pic of Mr. Robot’s Rami Malek as the legendary Freddie Mercury in Bryan Singer’s upcoming biopic, Bohemian Rhapsody and… wow. Just wow. Check it out:

That’s flat-out uncanny. Queen fans* will know this shot is set during Queen’s triumphant set at Live Aid in 1985, when the band, thought to be all but washed up, blew everyone else off the stage and lit a fire under their career and public profie that would last until Mercury’s tragic death in 1991.

The pic was released on what would have been Mercury’s 71st birthday.

Malek will be joined by Ben Hardy, Joe Mazzello, and Gwilym Lee as drummer Roger Taylor, bassist John Deacon, and guitarist Brian May, respectively, in the film. The movie is set to follow Queen from their formation circa 1970 to that very show – which is a hell of a lot better than the band’s original idea, which would have had poor Freddie die in the middle, and then see how “…the band carries on from strength to strength.”

No, guys. Just no.

Bohemian Rhapsody is due out (in the US at least) on December 25, 2018. All else aside, that’s gonna be one awesome soundtrack.

*Like me – you think I had to Google all that stuff about Live Aid?