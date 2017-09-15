Better Watch Out, Safe Neighbourhood Has a New Trailer and Release Date

Well, technically Safe Neighbourhood has a new title, trailer and release date.

Believe it or not, this film was made in Sydney, Australia. Where’d they get all that snow?!

In what looks like Home Alone, the tween horror years, the film premiered earlier this year at the Sydney Film Festival as Safe Neighbourhood, but has now got a much catchier title in Better Watch Out.

Featuring US imports Patrick Warburton and Virginia Madsen, it also sees the reunion of The Visit‘s Olivia Dejonge and Ed Oxenbould, plus other exciting young Australian talent Levi Miller (Pan, Jasper Jones) and Dacre Montgomery (Power Rangers).

Described as a sadistic horror comedy, this sophomore effort from US director Chris Peckover (Undocumented) certainly looks slick and fun.

Better Watch Out is in cinemas November 23, 2017.