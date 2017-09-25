The ‘Berg Gets His Due in the Spielberg Trailer

One of the best directors of the late 20th century – and unarguably the most commercially successful and influential – Steven Spielberg finally gets the camera turned on him in the new HBO documentary, Spielberg.

A deep dive into the career of the man behind Jaws, E.T., Raiders of the Lost Ark, Schindler’s List, Jurassic Park, and more, the film drags in the likes of Leo DiCaprio, Liam Neeson and fellow ’70s veteran Martin Scorsese to sing the ‘beg’s praises, and seems to touch on all the familiar pieces of Spielbergian lore (sneaking onto the Universal lot, the predicted failure of Jaws, etc, etc).

Will it be mere hagiography? Yeah, probably, if we’re being honest, but a look at Spielberg’s career from wunderkind to elder statesman is defiantly worth an eyeball. Spielberg hits HBO in the US on October 7, with an Australian release plan yet to be announced.