Australian Idol Damien Leith to Make Big Screen Debut in The Target

The upcoming feature is the second film from Giovanna Mercuri and Locked In Productions.

Making a jump from music to movies, 2006 Australian Idol winner Damien Leith will join the ensemble cast of The Target, an upcoming anti-bullying feature from Giovanna Mercuri and Locked In Productions.

Leith will co-star alongside Vicky Wanless, Hannah Brooke, Laurie Whitehead and Mercuri in the drama, which is currently in pre-production. Locked In Productions’ stated mission is to tackle mental health and social issues through the medium of film, and The Target will look at the varying ways, positive and negative, that victims of bullying cope with their situation.

“In my normal day job, I am an accredited mental health social worker,” Mercuri explained. “And I run a counselling service called Start Fresh Counselling and Support Services. I decided to combine both passions together and use movies as a medium to educate the community on pressing issues.”

Mercuri’s first film, Locked In, told the story of a woman trapped in a coma through the voices of the people visting her.

Said Leith, “I am thrilled to be part of The Target, having experience bullying first hand, it’ll be great to work on a project with such a strong message.”

