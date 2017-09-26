Aussie Mumblecore Friends, Foes & Fireworks Gets a Teaser

Shot in one night by Australian filmmakers Ivan Malekin and Sarah Jayne and starring Lara Deam, Whitney Duff, Asleen Mauthoor, Genya Mik, Jess Riley, and Dan Hill, Friends, Foes & Fireworks follows the New Year’s Eve reunion of five female friends, actors all, whose night goes from frivolous to fraught as the booze flows and old secrets and rivalries come to the fore.

The film was shot guerrilla style and uses improvised dialogue which, let’s be honest, could go either way, but Jayne is confident in the final outcome.

“The mumblecore genre is about naturalism and as directors that is what we always strive to

capture,” she says. “Conversations feel real because they are real – though we had an

outline nobody knew exactly what was coming next. We had to be on our toes constantly and we

had to trust our actors to know their characters and simply react – there is an authenticity to it and it

is very exciting.”

The film is now complete and has been submitted to a number of festivals, with the ultimate aim being a digital/disc release in 2018, and possibly a limited theatrical run. We’ll keep an eye out, and you can too via the Facebook page.