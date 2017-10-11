Assassin’s Creed: Origins Hands-On Preview

Stalk like an Egyptian in an assassin’s story Set where it all began.

It’s been a couple of years since we’ve had an Assassin’s Creed game and that entry, Syndicate, wasn’t particularly memorable. In fact the formula for AC games has felt a little thin and overused for some time now so Ubisoft had to do something special to make the latest entry stand out from the crowd.

Happily Assassin’s Creed: Origins feels like the freshest entry since the beloved pirate-focused Black Flag, although we have some reservations. We’ll be delivering review soon after the October 27 release date, but in the meantime have a look at the expanded open world, dynamic living ecosystem and RPG elements that take this next entry in new and surprising directions.

Thanks as always to Grizwords for the capturing skills. And yes, we do set a crocodile on fire towards the end. Bitey mongrel had it coming, though.