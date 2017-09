On Tuesday, September 5, Cinema Nova in Melbourne hosted revered Australian singer songwriter Archie Roach, who sang one song, “Native Born,” to launch the release of the documentary Namatjira Project. The song was specifically written about the Indigenous artist Albert Namatjira, who is the subject of this powerful documentary about art, theatre, copyright, injustice, and the legacy of this important Australian artist.

Namatjira Project is in cinemas from September 7, 2017