Anne Deveson Doco Paper Trails Gets a Moving Trailer

Directed by Sari Braithwaite, the upcoming documentary Paper Trails, follows Australian broadcaster, writer, activist and mental health advocate Anne Deveson as she organises her personal papers for archiving in the National Library of Australia, reflecting on her life and career, and struggling with the Alzheimers that would end her life shortly thereafter.

Braithwaite’s relationship with Deveson began in 2015, when she offered to help her bundle up thousands of private papers for the National Library. the project took six months, and over the course of that time Deveson’s condition deteriorated. Braithwaite’s film is an account of both the archiving process and Deveson’s battle to keep living her life on her own terms as her faculties desert her.

The film will debut at the 2017 Antenna Documentary Film Festival on Wednesday, October 11, before being broadcast on ABC’s Compass on Saturday, October 14, as part of Mental Health week.