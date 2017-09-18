Ahead of its Fantastic Fest Screening, Rabbit Gets a Creepy New Trailer.

Adelaide Clemens' search for her sister takes her all the way to Texas.

There’s a lot of Australian content at Fantastic Fest this year. The Austin, Texas genre mecca has made room for Stephen McCallum’s bikie drama, 1%; Zak Hilditch’s Stephen King adaptation, 1922; and Dominic Pearce and Aaron McCann’s delirious mockumentary, Top Knot Detective*. Also up in the mix is Rabbit, Luke Shanahan’s psychological thriller that we liked quite a bit when we saw it at MIFF. Now it’s got a brand new trailer, too, embedded above for your edification.

Rabbit sees Adelaide Clemens trying to track down her missing twin sister, only to find… well, that would be telling. It’s going to be interesting to see what American audiences make of the thing – genre films tend to travel better than more conventional fare, after all.

Fantastic Fest runs from September 23 – 28, 2017.

*All Western Australian filmmakers, by the way.