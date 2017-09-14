ABC and Netflix to Collaborate on Pine Gap Series

Netflix and the ABC have commissioned Screentime to produce Pine Gap, a six hour drama series from showrunner Greg Haddrick and co-writer Felicity Packard. A political thriller centering on the eponymous military installation,

the series will shoot in South Australia and the Northern Territory in 2018.

According to the official synopsis, the show is “…set in the secretive world of intelligence, Pine Gap exposes the stress inflicted on nations and individuals when ultimate loyalty is under threat, and true motives endanger the famously strong American/Australian joint military alliance through conflicting interests, personal ideals… and one tragic

mistake.”

No cast members have yet been announced.

Executive Chairman of Screentime Bob Campbell said “Screentime is delighted that Netflix and the ABC have come together to commission this production that has been in development by the Screentime drama team for a number of years.”

Haddrick called the series, “A compelling work of fiction inspired by modern geopolitical tensions,” adding “We are delighted to be working with Netflix and the ABC to produce an original concept for a worldwide audience.”