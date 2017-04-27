Zac Efron and Alexandra Daddario Head to Australia for the Baywatch Premiere

Paramount Pictures today announced that stars Zac Efron and Alexandria Daddario will be heading for Sydney for the Australian premiere of Baywatch.

The pair will walk the red carpet at Hoyts Entertainment Quarter from 6.30pm on Thursday, May 18. Premiere events will also take place in Melbourne, Brisbane, Adelaide & Perth will host Premiere events at local Hoyts cinemas, while the Sydney red carpet and Q&A will be livestreamed online. Paramount Pictures Australia’s Facebook page will have more details in the coming weeks.

Based on the popular ’90s TV series and starring Dwayne Johnson, Priyanka Chopra, Zac Efron, Alexandra Daddario, Kelly Rohrbach, , Jon Bass, Ilfenesh Hadera, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, David Hasselhoff, and Pamela Anderson, Baywatch hits Australian cinemas on June 1, 2017.