What If It Works? Works Wonders At Female Film Fest

Australian indie What If It Works? has won Best Debut Feature at the 15 th Annual Female Eye Film Festival, which celebrates women-made films.

The five-day international festival wrapped in Toronto, Canada on June 25th and handed out 14 awards to screenplays and films in competition. Romi Trower’s feature was also nominated for Best Foreign Film and Best of Show. The latter award went to American director Saskia Rifkin’s Can Hitler Happen Here?

What If It Works? is a romantic comedy set in Melbourne that stars Luke Ford as Adrian, who has obsessive-compulsive disorder, and Anna Samson as Grace, who has dissociative identity disorder, commonly known as multiple personality disorder.

As Trower told us previously, “My interest in telling this story is born of my personal experiences. My older brother has a severe case of obsessive-compulsive disorder, and my aunt is a psychiatrist who specialises in dissociative identity disorder, whose career sparked my fascination with this disorder. Over many years, this has deepened as I’ve had the privilege of getting to know individuals with DID and attending their therapy sessions. With What If It Works?, I wanted to share some of their stories, with kindness and honesty.”

Trower has previously worked in front of the camera as an actor in The Secret Life of Us, Kick, and Offspring. Her film premiered in March at the Cinequest Film & VR Festival in California and had its Australian premiere at the Gold Coast Festival, where it won the inaugural presentation of the Best Australian Indie Film Award. The Best Australian Indie Film Award is presented in association with FilmInk.

Watch out for a limited cinema season of What If It Works? in the third quarter of 2017.