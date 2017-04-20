Win Tickets to See The Innocents

In December 1945, a young doctor, Mathilde Beaulieu (Lou de Laâge), works for the French Red Cross in Poland. After a nun approaches her and pleads with Mathilde to come with her, Mathilde goes to her convent with her, where she helps a young woman giving birth. When Mathilde returns the following day to treat the new mother, she finds out that several nuns at the convent are pregnant because Soviet soldiers raped them. She decides to treat the women but the Mother Superior wants her to keep quiet about it – nobody is supposed to know about the pregnancies. Now Mathilde has to find ways to help the nuns and newborns in addition to her work for the Red Cross and despite the nun’s reluctance.

