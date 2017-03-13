Win Tickets to See Ghost in the Shell

To celebrate the release of Ghost in the Shell, we are giving you the chance to win tickets.

Based on the internationally-acclaimed sci-fi property, Ghost in the Shell follows Major, a special ops, one-of-a-kind human-cyborg hybrid, who leads the elite task force Section 9. Devoted to stopping the most dangerous criminals and extremists, Section 9 is faced with an enemy whose singular goal is to wipe out Hanka Robotic’s advancements in cyber technology.

Scarlett Johansson, Beat Takeshi Kitano, Juliette Binoche, Michael Pitt, Pilou Asbæk, Kaori Momoi, Chin Han, Danusia Samal, Lasarus Ratuere, Yutaka Izumihara, and Tuwanda Manyimo star for director Rupert Sanders in the first live action adaptation of the hugely influential manga/anime franchise.

To win one of 10 double passes, simply tell us what your favourite anime series is and why you love it. Email your answer to competitions@filmink.com.au, and please include your full name and postal address. Entries close March 29, 2017.

In cinemas March 30.