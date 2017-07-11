Win Tickets to the Punjab Historical Epic, The Black Prince

The very first English-language film about the poignant life of the last King of Punjab (aka The Black Prince) will release in cinemas July 21 worldwide. Written and directed by LA-based filmmaker Kavi Raz, it’s a historic drama with an international cast, which carefully captures the tragic yet fascinating true story and legacy of the Maharaj, illustrating the story of one of India’s noblest kings and his fragile relationship with Queen Victoria, who was godmother to his children.

Acclaimed singer-poet Satinder Sartaaj makes his acting debut, in the lead role, joined by Jason Flemyng (Lock, Stock &Two Smoking Barrels, Snatch) as Dr. Login, the foster parent for the Maharajah; Amanda Root (The Iron Lady) as Queen Victoria; and veteran Shabana Azmi (City of Joy) as the exiled King’s mother.

The Black Prince is releasing exclusively to Event and Village cinemas in Australia at the following locations:

NSW: Event Paramatta, Event Burwood, Event Liverpool, Event Castle Hill, Event Hornsby, Event Coffs Harbour

ACT: Event Manuka

VIC: Village Sunshine, Village Knox, Fountain Gate, Southland, Airport West, Shepparton, Geelong, Village Weeibee

TAS: Village Cinema Glenorchy

QLD: Garden City, Myer Center, Pacific Fair, Event Cairns, Event Townsville City, Event Mackay, Event Rockhampton

NT: Event Cinema Casurina

SA: Event Marion, Event Arndale, Event Filmhouse

WA: Event Cinema Innaloo

We have 10 in-season double passes to The Black Prince up for grabs. To win, email competitions@filmink.com.au, with BLACK PRINCE GIVEAWAY in the subject line, tell us your favourite historical epic, and please include your full name and postal address. Entries close on July 19.