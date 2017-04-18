Win One of Ten Jackie DVDs

Star Natalie Portman received a richly deserved Oscar nomination for her portrayal of Jackie Kennedy in this affecting biographical drama. Set in the handful of days following the 1963 assassination of President John F. Kennedy, Jackie sees the titular widow, traumatised and reeling with grief, confront the unimaginable: consoling their two young children, vacating the home she painstakingly restored, and planning her husband’s funeral. Jackie quickly realizes that the next seven days will determine how history will define her husband’s legacy – and how she herself will be remembered.

