Win a Double In-Season Pass to See the Brutal and Blackly Hilarious Free Fire

Ben Wheatley's latest is one long running gunfight between two gangs of vicious, greedy idiots. You'll love it.

From the creative team of Ben Wheatley and Amy Jump (High-Rise, A Field in England) comes Free Fire, a ’70s-set crime comedy that definitely gives you more bang for your buck.

When an arms deal goes sour in an abandoned warehouse, it isn’t long before the bullets start flying. On one side, the IRA. On the other, A South African gun merchant. In between, a shipment of assault rifles and a big bag of cash. Starring Brie Larson, Sharlto Copley, Armie Hammer, Cillian Murphy, Jack Reynor, Babou Ceesay, Enzo Cilenti, Sam Riley, Michael Smiley, and Noah Taylor, Free Fire is a brutal, bloody and bloody hilarious action comedy that never lets the hammer fall on an empty chamber.

