Win A Double Pass to See It Comes at Night

Secure within a desolate home as an unnatural threat terrorises the world, the tenuous order a man (Joel Edgerton) has established with his wife and son is put to the ultimate test with the arrival of a desperate family seeking refuge. Despite the best intentions of both families, paranoia and mistrust boil over as the horrors outside creep ever-closer, awakening something hidden and monstrous within the man as he learns that the protection of his family comes at the cost of his soul.

It Comes at Night is in cinemas from July 6, and thanks to our friends at Roadshow we have 10 in season double passes up for grabs. To win, email competitions@filmink.com.au, with IT COMES AT NIGHT GIVEAWAY in the subject line, tell us your favourite horror movie, and please include your full name and postal address. Entries close July 5, 2017