Win a Double Pass to Berlin Syndrome

Directed by Cate Shortland (Somersault, Lore) and written by Shaun Grant, based upon the novel of the same name by Melanie Joosten, Berlin Syndrome stars Teresa Palmer as a young journalist backpacking around Germany who has a one-night stand with a handsome stranger (Max Riemelt). The next morning however she finds that he has locked her in his apartment with no intention of ever letting her go.

