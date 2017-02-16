Win A Double Pass To Adventure Time Live!

Adventure Time is heading our way, reconfigured into an interactive, live audio-visual event featuring members from the all-star cast. Adventure Time tracks the adventures of Finn the Human (Jeremy Shada) and Jake the Dog (John DiMaggio) as they roam the mystical, post-apocalyptic land of oOo, fighting evil and suchlike. It’s much weirder than it sounds, encompassing classical fantasy tropes, pop culture, straight-up dadaism and more. There’s nothing else quite like it, even if it has spawned more than a few would-be imitators. The live show will see Shada and DiMaggio joined by Olivia Olson (Marceline the Vampire Queen) and Hynden Walch (Princess Bubblegum) for a night of moderated discussion, live readings of classic scenes, an audience Q&A, plus musical performances. Other activities include Cosplay competitions, trivia games, art gallery, sponsor activations and more.

For your chance to win one of two double passes to Adventure Time Live (the pass also provides you access to an exclusive meet and greet!), just let us know your favourite character from Adventure Time! Email your answer to competitions@filmink.com.au, and please include your full name and postal address.

Entries close February 28.

Adventure Time Live will roll through Melbourne (March 10), Sydney (March 11), and Brisbane (March 12). For all ticketing and venue information, head to the official website.

Disclaimer: Please note that by entering our competitions, you are allowing FilmInk to use your email address for marketing purposes.