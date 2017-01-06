Win A Double Pass To Sex, Lynch And Video Games At The Sydney Festival!

Nicole Lizée is a celebrated composer and turntablist from Montreal who fearlessly brings pop, MTV videos, turntablism, rave culture, cult cinema and psychedelia into the realm of classical and jazz music. In a relatively short career she has already been commissioned by the Kronos Quartet, mentored by Howard Shore and had her works performed in venues from Royal Albert Hall to Roskilde Festival. Sex, Lynch And Video Games will feature Lizée performing her works with one of the most acclaimed contemporary ensembles this country has produced, the Australian Art Orchestra – led by daring composer/trumpeter Peter Knight. The multi-part program explores Lizée’s unique responses to 80s and 90s screen culture with the Australian premiere of her solo piano and video work David Lynch Études – which has us venturing into Twin Peaks’ Black Lodge with Kyle MacLachlan on screen and Canadian Eve Egoyan’s piano interacting with scenes and characters from the director’s films. 8-Bit Urbex pays homage to 80s video games with retro video footage, a striking live soundscape employing traditional and electronic instruments along with old tape machines. Karappo Okesutura takes us out of the lounge room and into a messed up karaoke performance of pop hits including The Bangles’ “Eternal Flame”, Diana Ross and Lionel Ritchie’s “Endless Love”, and Devo’s “Whip It.” The karaoke machine begins to glitch, the singer holds on for dear life, and the orchestra manages to hold it all together. This is unique and exciting, and the most fun you’ll have at a ‘serious’ music concert.

For your chance to win one of ten double passes to see Sex, Lynch And Video Games on January 19 at 8:00pm at The City Recital Hall in Sydney, just let us know your favourite David Lynch movie! Email your answer to competitions@filmink.com.au, and please include your full name and postal address.

Entries close January 12.

For all information on Sex, Lynch And Video Games – including session and venue details – head to The Sydney Festival.

Disclaimer: Please note that by entering our competitions, you are allowing FilmInk to use your email address for marketing purposes.