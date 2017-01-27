Win a double pass to Fences

Receiving four Oscar nominations, Fences is the story of Troy Maxson, a mid-century Pittsburgh sanitation worker who once dreamed of a baseball career, but was too old when the major leagues began admitting black players. He tries to be a good husband and father, but his lost dream of glory eats at him, and causes him to make a decision that threatens to tear his family apart.

Fences is the third film directed by the man with the midas touch, Denzel Washington from a screenplay by August Wilson, adapted from Wilson’s Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award winning play. It stars Denzel Washington, Viola Davis, Jovan Adepo, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Russell Hornsby, Mykelti Williamson, and Saniyya Sydney.

In cinemas FEBRUARY 9

Classification: PG Consumer Advice: Mild themes, sexual references and coarse language

