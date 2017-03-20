Weekend Box Office Report: Kong Maintains Top Position

Marvel’s Iron Fist "...not a complete mess, but it's a significant step down in quality." 1,600 views

LEGO Batman Down Under The LEGO movie franchise has once again utilised the services of an Australian company to bring their unique vision to ... 1,000 views

3RRR Axes Film Buff’s Forecast After 36 Years The venerable program will wrap up on March 25. 700 views