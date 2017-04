The eighth instalment of the 'working class franchise' has put Beauty and her Beast into second place.

Thursday April 13 – Monday April 17, 2017

After three and a half weeks atop the Australian box office, it has taken Vin and his star-studded crew to bring down the Disney beast; that said, Beauty and the Beast crossed the magic $40mil mark.

And in Limited Release, the Punjabi Manje Bistre opened very strongly while The Country Doctor widened.

Box Office figures are courtesy of the reliable folk at the Motion Picture Distributors Association of Australia.