UnScene Comp Winners Announced

Within the art deco surroundings of Melbourne’s Rivoli cinema, UnScene held a gala evening to announce the winners of its 2016 short film competition.

Founded by Village Cinemas, Event Cinemas and Open Channel, UnScene gives an opportunity to up and coming Australian filmmakers “to showcase their talents on the big screen.” Whether it be comedy, drama, animation, or live action, filmmakers were encouraged to submit short films that focused on “the effects of film piracy on the industry.” As champions of the film industry, it’s certainly a subject that we hold close to our hearts, and we’re always behind any opportunity to signal boost this message.

The lucky six finalists from across Australia were invited to last night’s event, hosted by Offspring’s Alicia Gardiner, to see their efforts on the silver screen, and to be in with a chance to win a share of a prize pool of $20,000. In addition to that, those coming in second and third will have their films play in selected Village Cinema foyers, whilst the overall winner will also have theirs played across cinema pre-shows.

The winners were:

Third Place: Midnight by Elizna van der Walt, Ellie Beltramin and Ben Bellette

Second Place: The Cost Of War by Michael Campbell

First Place: Pirating A Film IRL by Marie Kelly

Congratulations to all the finalists and we wish you all a successful future!

You can check out all of the finalists here at UnScene’s official website.