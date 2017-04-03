Tom Cruise and Company Head to Sydney for the Premiere of The Mummy

Sydney is the first stop on the Ancient Evil World Tour.

Universal Pictures has announced that Sydney will be the first stop in the phenomenal global tour of The Mummy, the all-new cinematic blockbuster headlined by Tom Cruise.

Movie stars Tom Cruise, Russell Crowe, Sofia Boutella, and Annabelle Wallis will hit the harbour city for the Australian premiere in May with director/producer Alex Kurtzman.

Sydney will be the first international stop on the worldwide tour for the film that will see the impressive cast travel throughout Asia, United Kingdom, Europe, Mexico and the United States to unveil this movie event to audiences across the globe.

Fans and media will have the opportunity to see the stars in action at the Australian Premiere on Monday, May 22 at The State Theatre, Sydney.