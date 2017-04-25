There’s a Secret Volcano Lair! It Must be the Kingsman: The Golden Circle Trailer

What Kingsman: The Secret Service did that set it apart from the usual crop of action-comedies was drilling down into what made a certain venerable but moribund franchise (rhymes with “Blames Blond”) work for 50-odd years, refine it, and do it about five times as big. While the Craig-era 007 flicks were tying themselves in narrative knots and trying to be as dour as possible, director and co-writer Matthew Vaughn took the bones of Mark Millar’s rather naff source comic and used it to give us the best dose of Cool Britannia since, oh, the mid-’90s.

The Golden Circle seems set to do something similar with American heroic iconography – that bullwhip isn’t there by accident, folks – with Taron Egerton’s Eggsy and Mark Strong’s Q-alike getting tangled up with the Statesmen, the US counterpart of the Kingsman private superspy outfit. And who are the Statesmen? Why, Jeff Bridges and Channing Tatum, to name two, and that should be enough to have you already refreshing the ticketing site of your choice.

Look, this is simply gonna be a blast and a half – you know it in your heart to be true. Kingsman: The Golden Circle hits Australian cinemas on September 28, 2017, and we are all the way in.