There’s a Petition to Make Leia an Official Disney Princess

A guy by the name of Cody Christensen from Cedar City, Utah, has headed an online petition aimed at the heads of Disney, urging them to make Star Wars‘ Princess Leia Organa an official Disney Princess.

His reasoning goes:

After the tragic lose of Carrie Fisher, we feel that it is only fitting for Disney to do away with the rule that an official Disney princess must be animated and make Leia a full-fledged princess. This would be a wonderful way to remember Carrie and a welcoming to one of Disney’s new properties that is beloved by millions.

What we are asking is that the Walt Disney Corporation hold a full ceremony inducting Leia as the newest Disney princess as well as a special service in memory of Carrie Fisher.

We are 100% behind this, if only because the idea of the brittle, brilliant, fabulous and flawed Carrie Fisher being a Disney Princess tickles us pink. Plus, Leia turned up in Star Wars Rebels, which should get around that “must be animated” clause rather neatly. Add your voice to the chorus here.